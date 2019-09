Obituary

William G. Coats, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at home.

He was born December 10, 1932 in Savannah, Missouri.

William served in the Navy during the Korean war. He was a member of the American Legion Post 287.

William was proud of his years as manager at Walmart. He loved animals and rescuing dogs.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Guston and Flora (Dick) Coats; daughter, Shila Henson; sisters, Alberta Nester-Jackson and Daisy Hawks.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Davison-Coats; sons, Gary Coats, Daryl Coats; grandchildren, Levi Coats (Erin Keithly-Coats), Shelby Hemmings (Roland), Kelci Coats; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to American Legion Post 287 or American Heart Association.