Cameron, MO- William Gilbert Shideler, 88, of Cameron, passed away December 31, 2021. Bill was born May 25, 1933 to Clyde L. and Helen (Spaeth) Shideler in Silver Lake, KS.

Bill was a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a Top Gun fighter pilot who served in Vietnam. He was also a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was a successful entrepreneur for many years. In his 60's he began his final enterprise, Grandad's Toy Box.

He is survived by: wife, ShayRonn; 4 daughters, Julia “Jewls” Kay Ogden, Natalie Rae Ibe, both of Leander, TX, Diana Gay (Marion) Winger, Glidden, IA, Mary M. "Marty" Rumsey, Des Moines, IA; step-son Shayne (Steph) Mitchell, Kansas City, MO; step-daughter, ShayRade (Rod) Lawrenz, Holt, MO; 2 brothers, Dean Shideler, Larry Shideler, both of Drexel, MO; 2 sisters, Darlene Ephland, Judy Freeman both of Belton, MO; numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Services with Military Honors will be at 1:00 PM Saturday January 8, 2022 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Memorial fund will be to Paralyzed Veterans of America.

