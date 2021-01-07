Clear

William "Hank" Shaiffer, 77

William “Hank” Shaiffer, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:21 PM

William “Hank” Shaiffer, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020.
He was born November 15, 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Thomas and Jessie (Oliver) Shaiffer.
Hank enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia, going to auctions, and attending breakfast with his friends every morning. He was definitely a people person.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna (Correll) Shaiffer and his parents.
Survivors include daughter, Brenda Shaiffer; brother, Dennis Shaiffer (Linda); special friend, Darlene Molt; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation or National Diabetes Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories