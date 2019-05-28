Clear
William J. "Bill" Barger, 92, of Elwood, KS

Bill has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Belmont Cemetery in Wathena, KS

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

William J.'s Obituary
William J. "Bill" Barger, 92, of Elwood, KS, passed May 26, 2019. Bill was born April 11, 1927, in St. Joseph, MO, to John and Mabel Barger.
Bill retired in 1989 as a processor from Seitz Foods in St. Joseph.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Myrtle May, daughter Linda Buckles, three brothers, John, Jess, Willis, and a sister Marie Smith.
Survivors include a brother Louis, "Roy" Barger; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his caretaker Darla Simpson; step-children Lillian, Winston, other relatives and friends.
Bill has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Belmont Cemetery in Wathena, KS.

