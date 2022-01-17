William J. “Bill” Myers, Jr., 92

After waking to give his devoted wife of 72 years a final fairytale kiss goodbye- William “Bill” John Myers Jr., departed this world on December 30, 2021 (poignantly passing on his eldest daughter’s birthday). He was 92.

Bill was born April 19, 1929, to Ola & William John Myers Sr. of St. Joseph, MO. He was the youngest of five siblings: Elmer Myers, Ola Nicholson, Audrey Meyer, & Beverly Daily. Bill married the beautiful Edna McDowell- the “Queen of His Everything” & “Sunshine of His Life”- on July 22, 1949- a mere 30 days after they met. He served in the US Navy until 1951, & went on to build a successful business- “Myers Roofing Company”. Edna still recalls the countless hours she lovingly spent removing tar from his clothes.

Anyone who knew Bill knew his love for animals- & he always had a dog loyally by his side. Bill’s grandchildren affectionately referred to him as “Grandpa Sarge” after he continued to name his beloved Doberman’s “Sarge (I-IV)”. They say they will never forget his famous cowboy boots- the ones he defiantly kept on until his final breath; all of his comically grumpy complaints about politics; his love for Loretta Lynn & Judge Judy; or his obsession with checking his stocks; or the aroma of the stockpiles of Juicy Fruit, Big Red, & Double Mint gum he was waiting to hand out (or the clicking sound he made as he chewed)…. But most of all they’ll miss hearing that deep country rasp on the other end of the phone after each conversation, telling them- “you be good & be careful, ya hear?”.

His family finds peace in knowing he is now reunited with his son, Jerry (Diane) Myers, & daughter, Deborah Attal- who both passed long before their time. He is also joining his parents & all of his siblings. He is survived by two of his three daughters Sheri (Norm) Taylor & Linda (Tom) Schnaiter of Austin, TX; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; & 2 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces & nephews…& of course he & his wife’s canine companion “Freddy”.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.