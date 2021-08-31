William J. “Bill” Schellhorn, 89

William J. “Bill” Schellhorn, passed away on August 29, 2021.
A life-long resident of St. Joseph, Army veteran, 70-year IBEW member, and husband of the late Jane Schellhorn.
He is survived by his children, Susan Schellhorn, Lori (Robert) West-Reents, and Bill (Deann) Schellhorn, II; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Schellhorn, Bryson, Josiah, Logan; Scott (Nicole) Schellhorn, Mason, Mylz, Michael; Troy (Megan) Schellhorn, Nikolus, Isaak, Deklan; Andrew West; Kathryn (Jeremy) Stamer, Winifred; Erin West, Matthew West, Benjamin West; Paul Novak; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 3, from 6:00-8:00 P.M., services will be Saturday, September 4 at 10:00 A.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Full obituary pending.
