William James Fasching December 14, 1934 - December 14, 2018

William James Fasching 84, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday December 14, 2018. He was born December 14, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Margaret & William Fasching. He married Arlene Mears on March 28, 1957, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1953, and retired from the former Westab / Mead Products. He served in the United States Army, and enjoyed his R/V and traveling, wintering in Arizona the past 10 years, he was also an antique car enthusiast. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Richard "Dick", and Jack Fasching. Survivors include: wife, Arlene Fasching of the home, son, William D. (Debra) Fasching, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Katheryn Ann (William) Bockery, Orlando, FL, two grandchildren: Phillip and Kara Behan, and a sister, Viola Lee Burton of St. Joseph, MO. There are no scheduled services at this time, he will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.