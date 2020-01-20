Clear
William "Jesse" Dunn, Jr., 43

Service: Sunday, January 26th, 2020 12:00 PM @ Southside Hall. 302 Illinois Ave., St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

William "Jesse" Dunn, Jr. 43, of St. Joseph, died January 17, 2020. Jesse was born February 24, 1976 in El Paso, TX to William Jesse and Barbara Ann (Williams) Dunn, Sr.

He was a CDL truck driver; driving for many companies in the area.

Jesse married Shauna Guinn on April 6, 2009 in Las Vegas, NV; and she survives. Also surviving are children Joziah and Cheyenne; six grandchildren; his father and step-mother William Jesse and Donna Dunn, Sr.; grandmother Lucinda; siblings, James, Tony, and Tonia; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Preceding him in death were his mother and a grandfather Edward.

Memorial service 12:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Southside Hall, 302 Illinois Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri.

