William John (Jack) Lewis, 91

William John Lewis (Jack) passed away July 11, 2021.

Jack was born February 25, 1930 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Earl and Dora (Whimbish) Lewis.

Jack served in the Air Force for 20 years. After retiring he continued in the Air Force reserve and as an insurance adjuster. He was a member of Renew Church and loved the Lord dearly.

Jack is survived by his loving wife Phyllis J. Lewis; children Doug (Bev) Lewis of Palm Bay, FL, David (Trish) Lewis of Lincoln, NE, Peggy (Stan) Nydahl-Praisewater of Vancouver, WA, and Becky (Mark) Crook of Knoxville, TN; stepchildren Gary Foutch of Bellevue, NE, Pamela Sacca of St. Joseph, MO, Carol (David) Bracken of St. Joseph, MO; sister Jean (John) Biggs and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sunday July 18th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, July 19th at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Building Fund of the Renew Church.