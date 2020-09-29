William Joseph Christian, 74 of Smithville, MO passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was born on August 30, 1946 to Albert William and Elaine Francine (Welch) Christian in Fergus Falls, MN. He grew up and attended school in Chicago, IL. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Will later graduated from UMKC where he received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

He worked for Catholic Charities in home health care for many years. Will loved spending time with his grandkids, watching sports and he was a professional artist.

Will was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Christian (Tony Benson); grandchildren, Joshua Christian and Miranda Christian, step-son, Jack Fortner; mother, Elaine Christian; siblings, Francine Sloan Baker, Samuel Christian, Alayne Kemp, Irma Christian, Cindy Christian, and Jamie Christian; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10th at Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.