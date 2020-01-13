Clear
William L. Evans, Sr., 80

Service: Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

William L. Evans, Sr., 80 of St. Joseph, passed away January 10, 2020.

Born September 15, 1939 in Leon, Iowa, to the late Andrew Evans and Kathlyn Sandy Funk; he attended school in Des Moines, Iowa. William joined the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. After serving, he moved to Missouri where he was in sales until he retired.

William was a member of the NRA, the American Legion Post #359, and a former member of the Northwest Missouri Street Rod Association.

William is survived by his wife, Loretta; daughter, Linda McCoy; sons, Timothy Evans, Jeffrey Moutray, Eric Moutray; cousin, Vicky Torres; five grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death; his parents; sons, William Evans, Jr. and Edward Evans; daughter, Christina Moutray.

Services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. With the visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment: Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

