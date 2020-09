William Lewis Johnston

1941-2020

William Lewis Johnston, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He was born September 26, 1941 to Henry and Harriette (Marquette) Johnston.

After schooling, he worked as a math teacher.

William was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Farewell Graveside Services & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.