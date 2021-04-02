Clear
William Lyle Hahn, 73

William Lyle Hahn, 73, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home.

William Lyle Hahn, 73, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home. He was born August 10, 1947 in Cameron, MO, son of Edna and Harry Hahn Sr. He graduated from Cameron High School. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy. After 4 years of service, he moved back to Cameron and helped on the family farm until moving to St. Joseph in 1988, and he began working for the City of St. Joseph until retirement. Bill loved life, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, gatherings at his home on the lake, and you could always find him outside working on his yard or flowers, which were his pride and joy. He was a member of the Lake Contrary Development Association. He was preceded in death by wife, Helen Marie Hahn, his parents, brothers, Harry Hahn, Jr. and Alfred Hahn, brother-in-law, Jay Sandgren, sister-in-law, Pat Hahn, and nephew, Richard "Rick" Sandgren. Survivors include, daughter Cherisse (Todd) Steiner of Amity, MO, step-daughter, Tam (Mike) Reed, of Dearborn, MO, step-son, Joseph "Bud" (Kimberly) Potts of Cameron, MO, brother, Dale (Barb) Hahn of Kansas City, MO, sister, Alice Sandgren of Fairport, MO, sister, Linda (Paul) Scherer of Liberty, MO, 9 loving grandchildren, Dakota, Dallas, Kayle, Tyler, Kari, Kait, Emily, Tye Dale, and Isabella, and 7 great-grandchildren, Avery, Carson, Connor, Lauren, Payton, Piper, and Blakely. Bill was also blessed with a special connection with his great-grandnieces, Harper and Georgia West, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bill has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Lake Contrary Development Association or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

