William O. Gilchrist, 78

William O. Gilchrist, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away, October 27, 2021. William was born May 30, 1943 in Iowa to William C. and Helen (Patterson) Gilchrist.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:59 PM

He graduated from Central High School and Arizona State University.

He co-owned with his parents the St. Joseph Beauty University, and later worked in security for St. Joseph Frontier Casino.

Survivors include his wife Shirley of the home; two sons, Scott Gilchrist and Jon Gilchrist (Laura) all of Kansas City, MO; two grandchildren Maddie and Emme; brother-in-law Donald Silvey; two sister's-in-law, Dorothy Schuster and Connie Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

William attended Ashland United Methodist Church. He founded Glass Express Corvette Club, and was heavily involved and coached Little League Baseball.

Preceding him in death were his parents and first wife Marilyn Sue Gilchrist.

William has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life Services at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com. There will be a register book to sign at the funeral home.

