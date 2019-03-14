Obituary

William O. “Bill” Schaller

1943-2019

William O. Schaller, 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri, died March 11, 2019.

Bill was born to William H. and Kathryn L. (Broderick) Schaller on December 11, 1943, in Quincy, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David McNew of St. Joseph; and a nephew, Brian Tannehill of Las Vegas, Nevada. Bill married the love of his life, Ilene F. (Sutton) Schaller on May 30, 1986, who survives of the home.

Other survivors include a daughter, Cindy McPhee (Larry) of St. Joseph; one grandson, Stephen McPhee (Kasshia) of Washington state; one granddaughter, Stephanie McPhee of St. Joseph; one sister, Barbara (Schaller) Martinec of Plainville, Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Gene Sutton (Andrea) of Savannah, Missouri.

Bill graduated from Central High School in 1962. While in high school, he was active in the drama department and played the lead in “Cheaper By the Dozen.” He attended Northwest Missouri University and Missouri Western State College. Bill then purchased the family business and was owner/operator of Schaller Paint & Wallpaper for over 50 years.

Bill was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph, where he served on the Board of Deacons and Elders. He was currently a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and a 50-year member of the Downtown Lions Club, also serving on that Board of Directors. Bill was a founding member of the East Bank Investment Club, a club that is still active forty-five years later.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.