William Porter Feuerbacher, 85

Dr. William Feuerbacher died peacefully at home on December 9, 2021 in Wathena, Kansas at the age of 85. Dr. Feuerbacher is survived by his wife, Ella Mae (Unger) Feuerbacher of 57 years and his four children, Carla (Chris Walter), Mike (Becky, and children Caleb, Amy, Laura), Sarah (children: Daniel, Brisa, Manuel), and Rebekah (children: Lane and Cassidy), and 3 great-grandchildren, his sisters Eleanor Thompson and Norma Feuerbacher and many nieces, nephews and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Edna Feuerbacher and his brother, Dr. John Feuerbacher.

William was born on February 1, 1936 in Elwood, Kansas to Floyd and Edna (Porter) Feuerbacher, and was raised near Oregon, MO. He joined the Marine Corps in 1956, and proudly served his country for 4 years, and continued his service later in life on the Selective Service System for 20 years. William married the love of his life, Ella Mae (Unger) on June 6, 1964. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia College and continued his education at Cleveland Chiropractic, graduating in 1966. After moving to Troy, Kansas later that year with his wife, Dr. Feuerbacher set up his practice. Later the family moved to Wathena, Kansas where he continued to practice Chiropractic care, and sharing the love of Jesus Christ to many patients for 52 years.

William was active in his community volunteering at the West Valley Community Center of St. Joseph, MO for over 20 years, and serving in many organizations over the years including serving on the city council and as mayor of Wathena, Highland Community College Board of Trustees, President of the Cleveland Chiropractic Alumni Association, member of the Kansas and Missouri Chiropractic Associations, staff member of Heartland Regional Medical Center, Troy State Bank Board, President of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship, and many other professional organizations.

William Feuerbacher had a passion for flying and enjoyed spending his spare time building and fixing anything and everything. He shared his love of all animals with his children, attending church events, singing hymnals and listening to gospel music. He loved to talk to anyone and everyone that came along his way, about anything they wanted to talk about, and he especially enjoyed getting to share his love of Jesus.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wathena Fire/EMS, Doniphan County Ambulance Service, or local American Legion Post #161.