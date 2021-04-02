William R. “Bill” Job, 79 of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 23, 2021, at his home with his daughters at his side.

Bill was born at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, on July 28, 1941, and except for a year in Arizona, was a lifelong resident of the area. His parents were Raymond L. and Hazel Roberta (Livengood) Job.

Bill attended school in Maryville. In 1959 he worked at King’s, then the standard station, then with Curnutt Motors for a while before buying the Conoco Station on North Main. In 1964 he started at Martin Marietta in Iowa. And later was with Gordon Quarries, of Holt County, Missouri. Martin Marietta purchased Gordon’s and he retired there in 2003. He spent 37 years in sales, as a production manager, plant managers, and once managed 11 locations.

Bill attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. He was a 32 Degree Scottish and York Rite Mason, with the Rosendale Lodge, now the Savannah Lodge, and was a member of the Moila Shrine Temple, St. Joseph, MO. He was with the Old Tymers Unit with the shrine. He was the co-founder of the 4 Rivers Horse Show Club

On July 16, 1960, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Bill was united in marriage to Donna L. Kain. They were married over 59 years before her death in July of 2019. He was also preceded by his parent’s; his sister, Ramona Job in 2011 and one nephew Jobie Gaukel.

He is survived by 4 daughters, LeAnn (Wayne) Kuykendall, Iowa Park, Texas, Nena Herndon, Wichita Falls, Texas, Kim Trimble, Maryville, Misouri, and Billie (James) Pankau, Grant City, Missouri; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; sister, Judith Lee Job, Maryville, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bill has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri. Pastor Paul McKim will be the minister.

Memorials are suggested to the Nodaway County Senior Center, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.