William Randal “Randy” Herzog, 76

William Randal “Randy” Herzog passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born September 2, 1944 in Brookfield, Missouri to Aditha Dean (Davis) and William Evermont Herzog. He grew up in the Brookfield and St. Joseph area. He attended school in St. Joseph, Missouri at Sherwood Elementary, Bliss Middle School and Central High School. He attended St. Joseph Junior College (MWSU), University of Missouri-Rolla and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years of service in Schweinfurt, Germany, serving the 3rd Infantry Division. He returned home in 1969 to help his father, Bill start Herzog Contracting Corporation in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Before starting Herzog with his father, Bill, and brother, Stan, Randy worked as a laborer/operator/foreman for Land Construction Company and Burlington Northern Railroad. He worked for Herzog in the capacity as a Project Superintendent, General Superintendent/Highway Construction and then as Vice President and Secretary. Many of the roads and highway projects throughout Missouri, Kansas, Texas and New Mexico were projects Randy worked on during his career.

Randy served in many professional organizations throughout the years, including the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, Associated General Contractors of New Mexico, Associated General Contractors of America, Texas Hot Mix Asphalt Pavement Association and Louisiana Crushed Stone Association, among many others. He was a past panel member of the National Research Council and the Transportation Research Board of the National Academy of Science and Engineering.

Randy was a Missouri Conservation State Commissioner and continued to be active in the Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation and the Waterfowler’s Hall of Fame. He was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited, the National Rifle Association, and the American Legion. Randy was also a past member of the St. Joseph Port Authority.

Randy managed a 200 acre private game preserve with managed hunting in Holt County Missouri and enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting sports and other outdoor activities. Randy also enjoyed the landscape and wildlife in Texas, including all sorts of hunting and lots of fishing. Randy was an avid reader and always had several books going at one time, he could certainly recommend a good book on many subjects.

Herzog Motorsports was a passion of Randy’s and gave him many treasured friendships and memories. The Motorsports Team was active in many series, including SCORE desert racing, SODA/CORR short-course racing, ASA asphalt racing, BUSCH Grand National Series and NHRA drag racing. These adventures covered ground from Mexico, across the United States and overseas.

Organizations he belonged to and supported were the Wounded Warriors in Action, the Missouri Western Gold Coat Association, the Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum, the Pony Express National Museum and the St. Joseph Museums, the Benton Club, the St. Joseph Country Club and was also an active member of the Crusaders Car Club (1960).

He was baptized in the Presbyterian faith and was confirmed in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. He was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church and his confirmation verse was Psalm 103:1-4.

Randy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Louise (Huecker) Herzog, his daughter Carrie and husband Curt Kaczmarek and his two grandchildren, Catherine Louise (Caty Lou) and Jack Randal Kaczmarek of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. His sister-in-law, Teresa Herzog and niece and nephew and spouses, Laurel (Andrew) Woods and Jake (Sarah) Herzog. Also by his father’s wife, Trish Herzog of Platte City. His brother-in-law, David (Jennifer) Huecker of Bunceton, Missouri and Charles (Esther) Huecker of Three Rivers, California as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 27, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family would appreciate memorial contributions to the St. Paul Lutheran School, 4715 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506, Dick Munkres Post #287, American Legion, P.O. Box 186, Savannah, Missouri 64485, or the Wounded Warriors in Action MO-KAN Chapter, 3310 Westwood Drive, St. Joseph, Missouri 64505.