William Richard LeRoy Crabtree April 14, 1925 - March 29, 2019

William Richard LeRoy Crabtree 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born April 14, 1925 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Ethel and Vernon Crabtree. He attended Lafayette High School , and served in the United States Army, a veteran of the World War II, and a recipient of the Purple Heart, and the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal. He recently flew to Washington D.C. and participated in the Honor Flight with son David. He worked at Lawhon Construction as a Millrite, and he was a member of the Carpenters Union. He enjoyed model air planes, woodworking, welding, show horses, and was a great artist. He and his family spent 20 years at flea markets with a funnel cake concession business. William was a member of the Whitesville Masonic Lodge, past Master, Cosby Masonic Lodge #600 A.F.& A.M., and Pearl chapter of the Eastern Star and a past worthy Patron, Scottish Rite 32nd degree master mason, York Rite, Moila Shrine Temple, Zeredetha Lodge #189. William was preceded in death by wife, Irma Jean Crabtree, his parents, brothers, Tiny and Ronald. Survivors include: children: Patricia Kay Harding, Saint Joseph, MO, Marilyn (Denny) Lynn, Eudora, KS, Raymond (Jane) Crabtree, Savannah, MO., Terry Boyer, Avenue City, MO., Jaynie (Kevin) Dykes, St. Joseph, MO., ,and David (Robin) Crabtree, Baldwin City, KS, brothers, Robert W. (Rose Marie) Crabtree, Seattle, WA, Edwin (Carol) Crabtree, St. Joseph, MO, Vernon (B.J.) Crabtree, Lampe, MO, sister, Louise Cross of St. Joseph, MO, 14 grandchildren 15 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild.

Funeral Services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. John Middleton officiating, with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials donations can be made to the Hope Church in Cosby, MO. The Interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery day to be announced. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.