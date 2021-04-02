Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

William Robert McQuillan, 63

William Robert McQuillan, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 2:39 PM

William Robert McQuillan, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.
He was born July 15, 1957 in Winchester, Kansas to William Patrick and Helen (Terry) McQuillan.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Patrick McQuillan; and brother, Michael McQuillan.
Survivors include his mother, Helen (Terry) McQuillan; wife, Nancy Lee-McQuillan; children, Colin (Kayla) and Shelby (Mitchell Schnitker) McQuillan and Sasha Hoover (Shaun); granddaughter, Myer Donn McQuillan; sister, Patty Pietras; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Nelson.
On November 17, 2010 Bill married Nancy Lee. Together they enjoyed traveling to many warm beaches. They loved taking long walks along the beach hand in hand.
Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Kansas Bar Association.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 69°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Falls City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 72°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories