William Roberts Sr. 78, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Mulvane, KS, where he had resided the past few years to be close to his son, Bill. He was born February 10, 1943 in St. Joseph, son of Virginia and Lloyd Roberts. He attended Faucett High School, and he later joined the US Air Force. Bill married Judy Jackson on September 20, 1968. In 1984 he retired from the St. Joseph Fire Department as a Firefighter and EMT, and later Buchanan County as an Equipment Operator. He loved to fish and singing with his late wife Judy. He also enjoyed filling the pulpit at various churches when called upon. He was a member of the Commemorative Air Force. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Roberts in 2016, his parents, and daughter, Donna Cook. Survivors include: son, William (Jenny) Roberts II of Mulvane, KS, brother, George (Wilma) Roberts of Savannah, MO, 5 grandchildren, Christy, Tamara, Destany, Jeremy, and Caleb, 2 great-grandsons, William and Charlie, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home with Honors by Local 77 Fire Honor Guard. Pastor Billy Gazaway officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, with Military Honors by the US Air Force. Memorials are requested to St. Joseph Fire Department, Local 77, c/o Firefighter Memorial or Gideon's International.