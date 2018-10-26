William S. “Bill” Cordonier, III

1928-2018

William S. “Bill” Cordonier, III, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018.

He was born February 19, 1928 in Troy, Kansas to William and Georgia (Meers) Cordonier.

Bill married Joann Owens June 1, 1959. She survives of the home.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University then later received his master’s from Central Missouri State University.

Bill spent most of his career as a counselor and retired from Hillyard Technical School.

He was a member of the VFW Post 5531, Wathena, Kansas, American Legion Pony Express Post 359.

Bill enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, cooking and was an avid reader of history books.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Cordonier.

Additional survivors include daughter, Stephanie Cordonier; son, William S. Cordonier, IV (Lisa), grandchildren, Nicholas (Kim), Michael (Ana), Kevin, and Zackery; sister, Ellen R. Wise (Lloyd).

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the VFW Post 5531, Wathena, KS. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.