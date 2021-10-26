William S. “Stan” Caton Jr., 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at this home surrounded by his loved ones.

Stan was born on October 6, 1952 in Marshall, Missouri to William S. and Winnona L. (Aronson) Caton Sr.

Stan married Kathy Moskau on August 9, 1980 and spent 41 years with the love of his life.

He was a teacher, coach (Football and Basketball); avid Chiefs and Mizzou fan. Loved his family, yard work, gardening and going camping in the summer with his family at Lake Pomme de Terre. He was the Best Husband, Dad, Granddad and uno player there was.

He is survived by wife Kathy of the home

Daughters, Erin (John) Anderson, Beth (Chris) Grider

3 grandchildren, Gage Grider, Serena and Olivia Anderson.

Aunts, Bobbie French, Joyce Caton and Dee Dee Aronson.

Uncle Chuck Aronson

Sisters-in-laws, Brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Nephew, Bryan Bahr and the Chiefs Defense.

The family ask all who attend the service to please wear Mizzou or Chiefs apparel.

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 20, 2021

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 1 hour prior to service from 1-2 P.M.

Inurnment: Zion United Evangelical Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Huffman Memorial UMC, Zion Evangelical Church or Mosaic Hospice Care.