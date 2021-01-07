Clear

William Schooling, 72

William Schooling was born on July 17, 1948 and passed away on December 30, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:34 PM

William Schooling was born on July 17, 1948 and passed away on December 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Hager of St. Joseph.
He is survived by his son, Chris Schooling of St. Joseph; his daughter, Alison Schooling of Decatur, Georgia; and his brother, Glenn Hager of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.
Bill was retired from a long career at Quaker Oats. He was an avid hunter, gun collector, and motorcycle enthusiast. He suffered from several health issues the last several years of his life, but was loved by his family and caregivers for his kind and gracious attitude.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories