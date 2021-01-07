William Schooling, 72

William Schooling was born on July 17, 1948 and passed away on December 30, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Hager of St. Joseph.

He is survived by his son, Chris Schooling of St. Joseph; his daughter, Alison Schooling of Decatur, Georgia; and his brother, Glenn Hager of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.

Bill was retired from a long career at Quaker Oats. He was an avid hunter, gun collector, and motorcycle enthusiast. He suffered from several health issues the last several years of his life, but was loved by his family and caregivers for his kind and gracious attitude.