William Steven Bradley James Hicks Jr. newborn child of Sydney Campbell and William Hicks Sr. passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Maryville.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:49 PM

William Steven Bradley James Hicks Jr. newborn child of Sydney Campbell and William Hicks Sr. passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Maryville. He is survived by his parents, and maternal grandparents: Travis Campbell, Jennifer McCarthy, maternal great grandparents, Sandy & Alan Campbell, and Terri & Manuel Romero, paternal grandparents, Tina Hicks (Larry Nagle), Steven (Robin Bourland) Hicks, aunts, Felicia Campbell, Brooklyn, Aspen, Harper, and Brittany Harms, uncle, Alexander Campbell and Nathan Taylor. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
