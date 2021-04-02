William Steven Bradley James Hicks Jr. newborn child of Sydney Campbell and William Hicks Sr. passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Maryville. He is survived by his parents, and maternal grandparents: Travis Campbell, Jennifer McCarthy, maternal great grandparents, Sandy & Alan Campbell, and Terri & Manuel Romero, paternal grandparents, Tina Hicks (Larry Nagle), Steven (Robin Bourland) Hicks, aunts, Felicia Campbell, Brooklyn, Aspen, Harper, and Brittany Harms, uncle, Alexander Campbell and Nathan Taylor. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
William Steven Bradley James Hicks Jr. newborn child of Sydney Campbell and William Hicks Sr. passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Maryville.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:49 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...