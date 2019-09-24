Obituary

William “Bill” T. Niemann

1932-2019

William Theodore Niemann, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019.

He was born on April 14, 1932 to Theodore and Marguerite (Hahn) Niemann, he grew up on St. Joe Avenue helping in his father’s grocery store.

Bill married Carolyn Kruggel on June 10, 1951 and they celebrated 68 years together. Their marriage was blessed with 3 sons. She survives of the home.

He enjoyed boy scouts and working on cars with his sons. Bill loved fishing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a faithful life-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Bill also worked at Wire Rope Company for 35 years before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, sons, Richard (Gail), David (Gina), Brian Scott (Linda); 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.