William T. Budgett

1953-2020

Cameron, Missouri- William Thomas Budgett, 67, passed away June 17, 2020.

He was born March 17, 1953 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Howard and Mildred (Kerns) Budgett.

Thomas was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving 20 years before retiring.

He then worked 10 years as a counselor for the state of Missouri.

Tom married Susie Nelson, February 20, 2016 in Cameron, Missouri where they resided at the time of his death.

Survivors: children from a previous marriage, Josh Budgett, Alisha Budgett, and Melissa Budgett, all of New Hampshire; step-sons, Jeff Pettijohn and Daryl Pettijohn, residing in Missouri; step-daughter, Milinda Gragg, from Missouri, and 4 grandchildren. Then married Susie Nelson and shared her family; CSM Jamey (Martha) Nelson, Yuma, Arizona, Lisa (Bob) Russell, Dillon, Montana, and Jennifer (Bradley) Caldwell, Weatherby, Missouri; grandchildren, Dustin (Cassidy) Nelson, Denver, Colorado; Tyler (Meghan) Nelson, Florida, Jessica (Wes) Hulet, Big Timber, Montana, Cody Russell, Montana, Henry Terry, Cameron, Missouri, Christine (Anthony) Izquierdo, Charlotte, North Carolina, Shelby Terry (Cody Crom), Cameron, Missouri and Ali Fredrickson, Yuma, Arizona; 5 great-grandsons, 5 great-granddaughters; brother, Michael Williams, St. Joseph and sister, Gail (Norman) Rodewall, of Kansas.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:30- 7:30 PM at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. There will be a flag presentation at the end of visitation. Inurnment at a later date in Leavenworth, Kansas. A memorial fund has been established to help with funeral expense.

Online condolences:www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.