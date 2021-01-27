William V. "Bill" Spire, Jr., 74

William Victor “Bill” Spire, Jr., 74, of Clyde, MO, passed from this life on Monday, January 18, 2021, at his home with family at his side.

Bill was born in Maryville, MO, on December 10, 1946, to William Victor Sr., and Theresa Bernice (Baumli) Spire. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his 2-year old sister, Judy, infant brother, David, 4 brother in laws, Donnie and Ronnie Graham, Lyle Hull, and Robert Harmon, 2 sister in laws, Donna Mae Graham, and Vickie Graham, and his father in law, Kenny Halliburton.

Bill graduated from Maryville High School in 1964, worked at Montgomery Wards for a time, then was a welder and mechanic and traveled for Martin Marietta Rock Quarries. He opened Spire Repair in Conception Junction, MO, in 1973.

He liked fixing things and being a mechanic, and to take things apart and see how they worked. He also enjoyed farming and tractors. He loved to go to tractor pulls and parades, and to play with his grand and great grandkids.

On June 20, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Maryville, MO, Bill was united in marriage to Betty J. Graham. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Betty survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children: Marla (Brian) McCrary, Clyde, MO, and Craig Spire, Clyde, MO; his grandchildren: Valerie (Dominic) Wilmes, Stanberry, MO, and Trevor McCrary, Clyde, MO; great grandchildren: Isabella and Brooklyn Wilmes, Stanberry, MO; his siblings: Mary (Bill) Beatty, Terrill, TX, John Spire, Maryville, MO, Tom (Mary Mace) Spire, Skidmore, MO, Carolyn Harmon, Sidney, IA, Pat Dyer, Tyler, TX, Helen (Marvin) Derks, Maryville, MO, Emma (Ed) Walker, Maryville, MO, George (Debbie) Spire, Maryville, MO, Barb (Stephan) Sheil, Chesapeake, VA, Sam Spire, Maryville, MO, Ron (Carla) Spire, Maryville, MO, and Vickie (Mike) Kempf, Easton, MO. Also by his mother in law; Ruby Halliburton, Sturgeon, MO, his brother in laws: Henry Graham, Loveland, CO, Dean Graham, Osceola, IA, Billy Graham, Loveland, CO, Larry Halliburton, Sturgeon, MO; and sister in laws: Arnolene Hull, Mt, Ayr, IA, Shirley King, Loveland, CO, Carolyn Eblen, Creston, IA, and Patsy Istas, Loveland, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. The burial will follow at the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO.

The visitation will be at the St. Columba Catholic Church from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021, and the parish and family Rosary will be recited at 7:30 PM.

Family and friends may stop by the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, to see Bill and sign the register after 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 20th.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged and masks must be worn inside at all time during the services.