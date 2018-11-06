Clear

William "W.A." "Bill" Anderson Turner September 8, 1941 - November 4, 2018

Funeral services: 10:30 am, Friday, November 9, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Bill Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 8:00 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

William "Bill" "W.A." Turner 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at his home. He was born September 8, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Pearl and William A. Turner. He married Carol "Jody" Thompson on July 16, 1961 she passed away December 20, 2016. He was the owner and operator of W.A. Turner Motors in St. Joseph, Missouri. He enjoyed spending time with Jody, family, and his grandchildren, and friends. He also enjoyed any type of auctions, and loved cars. W.A. collected Rail Motor Cars and would take organized trips to other towns on commercial and abandoned tracks. Bill was preceded in death by wife, Carol "Jody" Turner, his parents, brothers: Walter Ashley and Robert Turner, and his sister, Maxine Guinn. Survivors include, his four children: Carol (Drew) Woosley, William A Turner Jr., Penny (Danny) Frans, and Brian E Turner all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Drew Jr. (Teresa), Bill (Jamie), Cassidy (Joey), Lucas, Colten (Jody), Danny, Lacy (Corby), Brandon, Christopher, and Ricki, great grandchildren, Kylee, Addison, Brionna, Skylar, Gabryel, Autume, Liam, Sophia, Karter, Jordan, McKenize, Maddisyn, Kaydense, Aiden, Denziel, and Kiazer. Funeral services: 10:30 am, Friday, November 9, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Bill Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Heading into Election Day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Not expecting a washout though. Highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. We cool down behind the front heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events