William "Bill" "W.A." Turner 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at his home. He was born September 8, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Pearl and William A. Turner. He married Carol "Jody" Thompson on July 16, 1961 she passed away December 20, 2016. He was the owner and operator of W.A. Turner Motors in St. Joseph, Missouri. He enjoyed spending time with Jody, family, and his grandchildren, and friends. He also enjoyed any type of auctions, and loved cars. W.A. collected Rail Motor Cars and would take organized trips to other towns on commercial and abandoned tracks. Bill was preceded in death by wife, Carol "Jody" Turner, his parents, brothers: Walter Ashley and Robert Turner, and his sister, Maxine Guinn. Survivors include, his four children: Carol (Drew) Woosley, William A Turner Jr., Penny (Danny) Frans, and Brian E Turner all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Drew Jr. (Teresa), Bill (Jamie), Cassidy (Joey), Lucas, Colten (Jody), Danny, Lacy (Corby), Brandon, Christopher, and Ricki, great grandchildren, Kylee, Addison, Brionna, Skylar, Gabryel, Autume, Liam, Sophia, Karter, Jordan, McKenize, Maddisyn, Kaydense, Aiden, Denziel, and Kiazer. Funeral services: 10:30 am, Friday, November 9, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Bill Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.