William “Wild Bill” Dragoo, 69

William “Wild Bill” Dragoo, 69, of Skidmore, MO, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home in Skidmore.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:08 PM

Bill was born March 22, 1952 in Maryville, MO. His parents were William Ross and Pauline Lucille Dragoo. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by three brothers; Ronald, Stanley, and Bobby Dragoo and preceded in death by four sisters; Kathy Sears, Ramona Ball, Anna Bennett and Judy Belding.

He lived most of his life in this area. Bill graduated from Maryville High School. He was a protestant.

Bill was a self- employed mechanic. He had his own painting business. He enjoyed working on cars both for hire and recreation. When he was younger, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing were some of his past times. Bill was an avid KC Chiefs fan.

Bill served his country for seven years in the United States Army.

His survivors included( his two known children) a son, Chad William Dragoo of Conception Junction, MO, one daughter; Erin Beth Dragoo of Kansas City, MO, two grandchildren; Destiny and Brennon Dragoo, one brother; Greg (Andrea) Dragoo of Skidmore and one sister; Sharinee (Tom) Wilmes of Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville, MO and oversees the arrangements.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 AM, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Hillcrest Cemetery south of Skidmore. Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery.

