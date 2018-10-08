Clear

William “Will” Mason, 54

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 1:25 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

William “Will” Mason, 54, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the North Care Hospice House in North K.C., MO. Will was born March 29, 1964 in Leavenworth, KS to William Joseph Mason and Mary Jean Coons. Will was a 1982 graduate of the North Platte High School in Dearborn, MO. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Smithville, MO. Will worked for 17 years as a plumbing supplies salesman for Winsupply in Kearney, MO. He loved riding his Harley and was an avid Chiefs fan. Will enjoyed being on the lake, and was known for his smile and likeable manner. He was preceded in death by his father and brother Justin Mason. Will is survived by: his longtime best friend Robert Jacobson; his mother Mary Jean Mason; his sister Shelly (Tim) Haecker; his nieces and nephews Carrie (Aaron) Keller, Cara (Nate) Doolittle, Wyatt Mason, McKenzie Mason, and McKayla Mason; 4 great nephews; 1 great niece; his grandma Norma Coons; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family. A visitation will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 8, 2018 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 9 at the funeral home followed by interment at the Camden Point Cemetery in Camden Point, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

More rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.
