Willie Alvin Mooney, 54, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home in Amazonia. He was born May 23, 1967 in Eldorado Springs, MO, son of Lora "Frances" and Earnest Mooney. Willie worked at Kissick Construction for the past 12 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, collecting guns and knives, and was a member of Teamsters Union and Laborers Union. Willie was preceded in death by father, Earnest Mooney, sister, Patricia "PJ" Stanton, brother, Billy Mooney. Survivors include, mother, Lora "Frances" Mooney of Amazonia, sister, Lora Lee (Zead Alladin) Alladin of Grover Beach, CA and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mooney has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Willie Alvin Mooney, 54, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home in Amazonia.
Willie Alvin Mooney, 54, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home in Amazonia. He was born May 23, 1967 in Eldorado Springs, MO, son of Lora "Frances" and Earnest Mooney. Willie worked at Kissick Construction for the past 12 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, collecting guns and knives, and was a member of Teamsters Union and Laborers Union. Willie was preceded in death by father, Earnest Mooney, sister, Patricia "PJ" Stanton, brother, Billy Mooney. Survivors include, mother, Lora "Frances" Mooney of Amazonia, sister, Lora Lee (Zead Alladin) Alladin of Grover Beach, CA and several nieces and nephews.