Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Willie C. Hayes, 77

Willie C. Hayes, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:47 AM

Willie C. Hayes, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
He was born December 9, 1943 in Magee, Mississippi to Willie and Aline (Lee) Hayes.
Willie worked for Chicago North Western Railroad then later retired from Atchison Casting as lead man in the machine shop.
He loved the Lord. Willie served as Elder at Trinity Missionary Full Gospel Church.
He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan who loved being outdoors and going camping. Most of all Willie loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Grubbs; parents; sister, Anna Mae Keys.
Survivors include wife of 46 years, Gayla Hayes; son, J.R. Boyd; daughter, Mandi Rocha and her husband, Josh; grandchildren, Shanitra Bolden, Elija Farr, Kaden Benard, Savion Bernard; Marah and Neiko Rocha; great-grandchildren, Ayden Bolden and Kylo Bernard; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The room will be open to the public 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Trinity Missionary Full Gospel Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Falls City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories