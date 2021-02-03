Willie C. Hayes, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

He was born December 9, 1943 in Magee, Mississippi to Willie and Aline (Lee) Hayes.

Willie worked for Chicago North Western Railroad then later retired from Atchison Casting as lead man in the machine shop.

He loved the Lord. Willie served as Elder at Trinity Missionary Full Gospel Church.

He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan who loved being outdoors and going camping. Most of all Willie loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Grubbs; parents; sister, Anna Mae Keys.

Survivors include wife of 46 years, Gayla Hayes; son, J.R. Boyd; daughter, Mandi Rocha and her husband, Josh; grandchildren, Shanitra Bolden, Elija Farr, Kaden Benard, Savion Bernard; Marah and Neiko Rocha; great-grandchildren, Ayden Bolden and Kylo Bernard; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The room will be open to the public 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Trinity Missionary Full Gospel Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.