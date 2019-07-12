Clear
“Willy” William S. James, 47, Cameron, MO

Visitation Thursday, July 18th, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Crossroads Assembly of God 919 N. Harris CAMERON, MO 64429

Willy S. James
1971-2019

Cameron, Missouri- “Willy” William S. James, 47, Cameron, passed away on July 12, 2019.
William was born on October 5, 1971 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Gary Arnold and Carlotta (Terry) James.
He was a 1990 graduate of Cameron High School.
Willy was an avid martial artist, with a 3rd degree black belt in Tae Kwan Do and active in Tai Chi and Hapkido.
He worked for J.E. Dunn Construction and was a member of the Cement Masons and Plasterers Local #518.
Survivors: sons, Mason and Aiden James; father, Gary (Darlene) James, Cameron; mother, Carlotta (Dennis) Miller, Cameron; brother, Joe (Carrie) James, Excelsior Springs, MO; sister, Nicki James, Athene Breshears and Christina Miller; nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6-8:00PM, Thursday evening, July 18, 2019 at Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

