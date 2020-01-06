Wilma Elaine Banks, 79

Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.

