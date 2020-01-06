Wilma Elaine Banks
1940-2019
Wilma Elaine Banks, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be joined with the love of her life Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born and resided in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Besides being a great mother to her children and all the neighbor kids, she worked at Beverly Manor for 25 years doing what she loved most, taking care of people.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Banks; grandson, Danny Banks; parents, Eldon and Mollie (Betts) Stevens; brothers, Bobby and Eldon Robert; brother-in-law, Chester Patterson; 3 other brother-in-laws; 4 sister-in-laws in the Banks family.
Survivors include her children, Earnest Banks (Lisa Long), Diana Fisher (Mike), Terry Ortiz, Sheila James (Michael), Bonnie Coon (Dave); niece and caretaker, Teresa Patterson; 15 grandchildren; sister, Roberta Patterson; brother, Ronnie Sutton (Carol); sister-in-law, June Heine; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her dog, Psycho.
Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Noyes Home for Children. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com
