Wilma Frances Furgeson, 70

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:40 PM

Wilma Frances Furgeson 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 10, 1950, in Louisiana, Missouri the daughter of the late Nellie Irene & Robert Welch. She worked at Mead retiring after 20 plus years of service and was working at Home Depot as a Cashier. She enjoyed bingo, garage selling, decorating for holidays, spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. She was a three-time Cancer Survivor and a four-time warrior, and a member of the Journey Baptist Church. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Betty Clements, Jeanette Paxton, Christina Evans, and Loretta Keller, brothers, Mike Welch, and Robert Welch. Survivors include; daughters, Shantell (Brian) Wells, and Michelle (Edward) Boone, and Alicia (Thomas Miller) Furgeson son, Arley (Valerie) Furgeson all of St. Joseph, MO, former husband, Arley Furgeson Sr, siblings, Lenora (Sonny) Cairo, Atchison, KS, Chuck (Linda) Welch, Joe Welch, Anita (Glenn) Niffen, Bowling Green, MO, grandchildren: Coltan (Heather), Macee, Raygin, Ryker, Jazmine (Kevin), Kolby, Landon, Jurnee, Phoenix, Rayael, Kiyerah, Cynsere, Rhyen, ReaZon, Theo, Trey and Bryson, great-grandchildren, Romy, Riott, & Sergio. The family will receive friends at Journey Baptist Church on Friday from 1-2 pm with a celebration of life at 2:00 pm followed by dinner. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

