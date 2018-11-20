Clear

Wilma J. Stull, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri

Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, MO

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Wilma J. Stull
1935-2018

Wilma J. Stull, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 at her home.
She was born March 10, 1935 in Savannah, MO.
Wilma married Edward Stull on August 2, 1952; he survives of the home.
She was a dedicated Christian and member of Grace Evangelical Church. Wilma was known to all her grandchildren as Grandma Kitty Cat.
She was an avid lover of western movies and adored all her cats; hence her nickname. Wilma was wonderful house wife and loved caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Romeo Leach and Ruth Martin; brother, Earl Wilson; sister, Ruth Cindrich; and grandson, Jason Brown.
Additional survivors include son, Robert Stull (Terri); daughter, Ruth Brown (Son-in-law, Jack); grandchildren, Sarah Runyan (Travis), Jennifer Stull, Jaclyn Powell (Antoine); and 13 great grandchildren.
Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, MO. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Mosaic Cancer Center. Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

