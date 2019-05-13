Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Three minors charged in connection to house fire where boy's body found Full Story

Wilma J. (Taylor) Kaelin, 87, of Wathena, Kansas

Graveside Service: 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 At the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Visitation: 10:30 A. M. Tuesday 1 hour prior to graveside service at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 12 noon Monday.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Wilma J. Kaelin
October 17, 1931 - May 10, 2019
Share this obituary

Sign Guestbook| View Guestbook Entries| Send Sympathy Card| Memorial Donation

Wathena, Kansas Wilma J. (Taylor) Kaelin, 87, of Wathena, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home.

Wilma was born on October 17, 1931 in Troy, Kansas to Ralph & Mary (Clary) Taylor.

She was a cook for the Wathena Schools, retiring in 1993. Wilma loved to travel, especially to the mountains of Colorado. She enjoyed oil painting and had a soft heart for animals. Wilma had deep faith in God and family was a big part of her life.

Wilma married Kenneth Kaelin on January 20, 1960 in Wathena, Kansas. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents & a sister, Ida Keller.

Survivors; Daughters, Marcelleene Orcutt, Maryland Kaelin, Kathleen Hine (Dennis) and Lori Cavener (Mike).
Sons, Roy (Shelley) & Donald Kaelin
10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren
Sisters, Colleene Duncan (Pete) & Carol Smith (Corky)
Brother, Ralph Taylor (Connie)
Numerous nieces & nephews
Wilma’s family would like to give a special thank you to Rachel for her care to her grandmother and the St. Croix Hospice.

Graveside Service: 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019
At the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 10:30 A. M. Tuesday 1 hour prior to graveside service at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 12 noon Monday.
Memorials: St. Croix Hospice or the Wathena EMS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events