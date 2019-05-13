Wilma J. Kaelin

October 17, 1931 - May 10, 2019

Wathena, Kansas Wilma J. (Taylor) Kaelin, 87, of Wathena, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home.

Wilma was born on October 17, 1931 in Troy, Kansas to Ralph & Mary (Clary) Taylor.

She was a cook for the Wathena Schools, retiring in 1993. Wilma loved to travel, especially to the mountains of Colorado. She enjoyed oil painting and had a soft heart for animals. Wilma had deep faith in God and family was a big part of her life.

Wilma married Kenneth Kaelin on January 20, 1960 in Wathena, Kansas. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents & a sister, Ida Keller.

Survivors; Daughters, Marcelleene Orcutt, Maryland Kaelin, Kathleen Hine (Dennis) and Lori Cavener (Mike).

Sons, Roy (Shelley) & Donald Kaelin

10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

Sisters, Colleene Duncan (Pete) & Carol Smith (Corky)

Brother, Ralph Taylor (Connie)

Numerous nieces & nephews

Wilma’s family would like to give a special thank you to Rachel for her care to her grandmother and the St. Croix Hospice.

Graveside Service: 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019

At the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 10:30 A. M. Tuesday 1 hour prior to graveside service at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 12 noon Monday.

Memorials: St. Croix Hospice or the Wathena EMS.