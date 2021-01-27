Wilma Ruth Walker (Tunks), 91

Warsaw, Missouri- Wilma Ruth Walker, 91, passed away January 19, 2021.

She was born March 17, 1929 in Cameron, Missouri to Orville and Magdalene (Kilts) Tunks.

Ruth was a graduate of Cameron High School and attended Vatterott College.

She was co-owner and operator of the Don R. Walker Co., Inc. (HVAC) Heating and Cooling Company in Cameron, Missouri, until retiring.

Ruth was a member of ABWA, BPW and the Cameron Chamber and Commerce.

Preceding her in death: parents, Orville and Magdalene Tunks; husband Don R.; son, Paul Ray Walker; brother, Roger Tunks and infant Brother, Orville Tunks, Jr..

Survivors: 2 daughters, Susan (Roger) Steiner, Warsaw, Missouri and Catherine (John) Harvey, Forest City, Missouri; son, David (Brenda) Walker, Cameron, Missouri; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

