Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wilma Ruth Walker (Tunks), 91

Wilma Ruth Walker, 91, passed away January 19, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:09 PM

Warsaw, Missouri- Wilma Ruth Walker, 91, passed away January 19, 2021.
She was born March 17, 1929 in Cameron, Missouri to Orville and Magdalene (Kilts) Tunks.
Ruth was a graduate of Cameron High School and attended Vatterott College.
She was co-owner and operator of the Don R. Walker Co., Inc. (HVAC) Heating and Cooling Company in Cameron, Missouri, until retiring.
Ruth was a member of ABWA, BPW and the Cameron Chamber and Commerce.
Preceding her in death: parents, Orville and Magdalene Tunks; husband Don R.; son, Paul Ray Walker; brother, Roger Tunks and infant Brother, Orville Tunks, Jr..
Survivors: 2 daughters, Susan (Roger) Steiner, Warsaw, Missouri and Catherine (John) Harvey, Forest City, Missouri; son, David (Brenda) Walker, Cameron, Missouri; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories