Clear

Yvonna Rochelle Kirby, 43

Service: Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 9:34 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Yvonna Rochelle Kirby, 43, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was born March 22, 1977 to Eugene Cruse and Yvonna Kirby in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was a CNA and a member of St. Francis Church.
Rochelle enjoyed traveling, cats, Victoria Secret perfume and purses.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene; brother, Darron Wilkinson-Kirby; grandfather, Lawrence Maxwell Kirby; and close aunt, Arthene Nance.
Survivors include son, Jason Mulvaney; daughters, Jerikah Kirby, Damia Cary; mother, Yvonna Kirby (David Dysart); grandchildren, A’Kyla Kirby, A’Kaydence Kirby, Kain Mulvaney; siblings, Orlando Kirby and Derek Wilkinson-Kirby; Devona Dysart, Dana Dysart, Daviessa Dysart; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit (Name)’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories