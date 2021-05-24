Yvonne (Schenck) Stracke, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.

She was born October 6, 1933 to Claude and Lettie (Willis) Schenck in Kansas City, Missouri.

Yvonne met her husband, Jerry Lynn Stracke, while attending the University of Kansas. On June 8, 1958 they were married.

She was an ordained minister through the New Life Cathedral Church and sat on the boards of several ministries. Yvonne was a life-long member of the KU Alumni Association.

Yvonne enjoyed dressing stylishly, always including a hat.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, James Schenck; and aunt, Martha Hayes.

Survivors include her children, Leah (Caldwell) Neal (Brian) of St. Joseph, Missouri and David Stracke (Mary) of Kansas City, Kansas; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Highway.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Graveside Service and Interment at Second Creek Cemetery, to follow. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.