Obituary
Z. June Nash
1933-2019
Z. June Nash, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was born June 1, 1933 in Platte, South Dakota.
June married Russell Nash August 15, 1954. He preceded her in death October 1, 2016.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Randy Nash; parents, Clarence and Margaret (Dyke) Jensen.
Survivors include sons, Steve Nash, Platte City, Missouri, Jeff Nash, St. Joseph Missouri, Todd Nash, Easton, Missouri; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Z. June Nash, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Lola D. Spaeth, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Guy P. Vestal, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Betty Hoover Coffman, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Patricia “Patsy” Lee Remington, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Robert J. “Bob” Brown, Jr., 85, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Joseph J. Rivera, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Betty C. Hailey 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Marjorie June Ayres, 85, of Winston, Mo.
- Kathryn E. Miller, 85, of St. Joseph, Mo.