Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Z. June Nash
1933-2019

Z. June Nash, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was born June 1, 1933 in Platte, South Dakota.
June married Russell Nash August 15, 1954. He preceded her in death October 1, 2016.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Randy Nash; parents, Clarence and Margaret (Dyke) Jensen.
Survivors include sons, Steve Nash, Platte City, Missouri, Jeff Nash, St. Joseph Missouri, Todd Nash, Easton, Missouri; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.
