Zacherey "Zach" Matthew Moberly, 34

Visitation: Saturday, September 5th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 8:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Zacherey Matthew Moberly (Zach), 34 (May 19, 1986), St. Joseph Missouri, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020, at his home.

Zach is survived by his Mother; Christie McNet, Step-Father; Gary McNett, Grandparents; Judy and Eugene Moberly, Siblings; Jackie (Kane) Glidewell of Kansas City, Kelsey (Brad) Clark of Saint Joseph, Lacey McNett, and Codey McNett of Maysville MO. Survivors also include several nieces and nephews.

Zach was an avid lover of cars and motorcycles including building customs. He was a hard worker and put his whole self into every project. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Zach worked at Rolling Hills Nissan for 10+ years, as a parts manager. Zach is truly missed.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. An inurnment will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery at a later date.

