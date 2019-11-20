Clear

Zelma Corman, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Service Saturday, November 23, 2019 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Blvd. St. Joseph, MO

Zelma Corman, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
She was born February 23, 1925 in Maysville, Missouri and lived her life filled with love, family and friends in Savannah, Missouri, for 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dr. Vern Corman.
Survivors include four children, Janet Weston of Kansas City, Missouri, David Corman (Diann) of Savannah, Missouri, Joyce Desrosiers (Rodolphe) of Vero Beach, Florida, James Corman (Stephanie) of West Palm Beach, Florida. Her life was graced by 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren who will miss her greatly.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

