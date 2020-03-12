Clear

Zoma A. (Tillock) Grady, 89

Service: Saturday, March 21st, 2020 11:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. 222 W. 3rd, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Interment: Lakeside Cemetery. Baldwin, IL. To be held at a later date.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Zoma A. Grady, 89, Cameron, passed away March 10, 2020.
She was born September 29, 1930 in Baldwin, Illinois to Adolf and Anna (Junge) Tillock.
Zoma is preceded by her parents; five siblings; two nephews, Robert Trankle and James Trankle.
Survivors: Son, Craig Brickell, Oak Park, Illinois; four daughters, Janice K. Monty, Gladstone, Missouri, Susan A. Belward, Raytown, Missouri, Patty J. (Jon) Jeannin, Raytown, Missouri and Sherry L. Brickell, Jamesport, Missouri; five grandchildren, Kevin Cole, Misty Jones, Jon Jeannin,Jr., Nicole Jeannin and Norman Jeannin and numerous greatgrandchildren.
Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Inurnment: Lakeside Cemetery in Affton, Missouri at a later date.

