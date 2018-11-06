John M. “Mike” Edson, 72, of Camden Point, died Sunday, November 4, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Mike was born October 26, 1946 in Shenandoah, IA to Charles Herbert and Helen Emma (Gresham) Edson. He grew up in St. Joseph, MO, and graduated from Benton High School. Mike married Nancy Lynn Bradshaw in Kansas City, MO on January 25, 1986. He worked doing automotive sales, and enjoyed it so much that he continued to work part time at Advanced Auto in Platte City even after retiring. He was a member of the Camden Point Christian Church. Mike loved playing guitar, and performed as half of the duo “Mike & Chip”. He enjoyed doing yard work and woodworking when he was able to, and was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan, never missing a game. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mike is survived by: his wife, of the home; children Kirsten Edson Lemburg of Olathe, KS, Kerry (Kent) Edson Davis of Kansas City, MO, Dustin Sheridan of Platte City, MO, Robert Edson of Dearborn, MO, and Mallory Edson of North Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Tyler, Kelsey, Chloe and Alexandria; and siblings Jerry (Janet) Edson, Bonnie Sue (Bill) Brooner, Sharon Kay (Mike) Lynch, and Eddie (Sue) Edson, all of St. Joseph, MO. Following cremation, a Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 10am to Noon at the Camden Point Christian Church in Camden Point, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Farmer’s House in Weston, MO.