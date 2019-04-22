udy Walts, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Wathena, Kansas

Obituary

Judy Walts

1947-2019

Judy Walts, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the home of her grandson and his wife.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Zelko-Smith; son, Gary Walts, Jr.; husband, Gary Walts, Sr.; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Merritt-Walts.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelly Casey (Duane); grandson, Kory Walts (Bobbie); granddaughter, Amber Walts; nephew, Jon Walts (Lisa); nine great-grandchildren; and three great-nephews.

The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.