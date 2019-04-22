Obituary
Judy Walts
1947-2019
Judy Walts, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the home of her grandson and his wife.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Zelko-Smith; son, Gary Walts, Jr.; husband, Gary Walts, Sr.; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Merritt-Walts.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelly Casey (Duane); grandson, Kory Walts (Bobbie); granddaughter, Amber Walts; nephew, Jon Walts (Lisa); nine great-grandchildren; and three great-nephews.
The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Related Content
- udy Walts, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Wathena, Kansas
- Michael V. Crawford, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Brenda L. Jones, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Billy Allen Cluck, 57, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Wathena, Kansas
- Gary Walts, Sr., 73, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Cynthia A. (Aguilar) Claywell, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Judy K. Hoover, 71, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Judith Irene Logston, 71, of St. Joseph
- Theresa Rose Elder, 54, Wathena, Kansas
- Virginia Naomi Schmitt, 88, Wathena, Kansas,