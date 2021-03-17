Chiefs release key RB from SB LIV run Damien Williams, as team moves forward with younger cast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have released Super Bowl LIV star running back Damien Williams Tuesday as they looked to make more room on the roster.

Williams opted out of the 2020 season, but led the Chiefs in rushing in 2019, and he topped 100 yards in the Super Bowl LIV victory.

He also had two of the Chiefs' signature plays in the fourth quarter of that Super Bowl, with a 5-yard touchdown catch that put his team ahead, and a 38-yard run for the final score.

The Chiefs drafted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in last year’s NFL draft in the first round and resigned Darrell Williams Tuesday afternoon.

Williams will be remembered for his memorable 2019 season helping lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.