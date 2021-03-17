Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chiefs release key RB from SB LIV run Damien Williams, as team moves forward with younger cast

The Kansas City Chiefs have released Super Bowl LIV star running back Damien Williams Tuesday as they looked to make more room on the roster.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 12:57 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have released Super Bowl LIV star running back Damien Williams Tuesday as they looked to make more room on the roster.

Williams opted out of the 2020 season, but led the Chiefs in rushing in 2019, and he topped 100 yards in the Super Bowl LIV victory.
He also had two of the Chiefs' signature plays in the fourth quarter of that Super Bowl, with a 5-yard touchdown catch that put his team ahead, and a 38-yard run for the final score.

The Chiefs drafted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in last year’s NFL draft in the first round and resigned Darrell Williams Tuesday afternoon.

Williams will be remembered for his memorable 2019 season helping lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Clarinda
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Falls City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Tuesday will be a cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 50s across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Clouds will slowly start to break up late this afternoon, possibly giving us a few peaks of sunshine. Rain chances will increase overnight into Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times on Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into Thursday morning before starting to exit our area. Conditions will start to dry out and warm up Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories