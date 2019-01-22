1-21 Prep Basketball Results

Here are the high school basketball scores from around the area for Jan. 21, 2019:
Park Hill South (G) 64
Central 58
Cameron Invitational Basketball Tournament
(8) LeBlond (G) 28
(1) Chillicothe 63
(5) Higginsville (G) 47
(4) Maryville 64
(7) Excelsior Springs (G) 9
(2) Smithville 54
(6) Cameron (G) 30
(3) Lawson 42
North Platte Invitational
(8) West Platte (G) 26
(1) Mid-Buchanan 76
(6) Polo (G) 21
(3) Jefferson 55
(5) Polo (B) 27
(4) Mid-Buchanan 54
(7) North Platte (B) 46
(2) Jefferson 82
Hamilton Invitational Tournament
(8) Braymer (B) 32
(1) East Buchanan 75
(6) Trenton (B) 60
(3) Richmond 31
(5) East Buchanan (G) 27
(4) Richmond 43
(7) Braymer (G) 36
(2) Hamilton 65
Northwest Missouri Basketball Tournament
(8) West Nodaway (G) 12
(1) East Atchison 79
(7) South Nodaway (G) 32
(2) North Andrew 49
(8) Nodaway-Holt (B) 28
(1) East Atchison 84
(7) West Nodaway (B) 56
(2) North Andrew 89
