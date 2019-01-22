Clear
1-21 Prep Basketball Results

Here are the high school basketball scores from around the area for Jan. 21, 2019.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 9:39 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Here are the high school basketball scores from around the area for Jan. 21, 2019:

Park Hill South (G)   64 

Central   58

Cameron Invitational Basketball Tournament

(8) LeBlond (G)   28

(1) Chillicothe   63

(5) Higginsville (G)  47

(4) Maryville   64

(7) Excelsior Springs (G)  9

(2) Smithville   54

(6) Cameron (G)  30

(3) Lawson   42

North Platte Invitational

(8) West Platte (G)   26

(1) Mid-Buchanan   76

(6) Polo (G)   21

(3) Jefferson   55

(5) Polo (B)   27

(4) Mid-Buchanan   54

(7) North Platte (B)   46

(2) Jefferson   82

Hamilton Invitational Tournament

(8) Braymer (B)   32

(1) East Buchanan   75

(6) Trenton (B)   60

(3) Richmond   31

(5) East Buchanan (G)   27

(4) Richmond   43

(7) Braymer (G)   36

(2) Hamilton   65

Northwest Missouri Basketball Tournament

(8) West Nodaway (G)   12

(1) East Atchison   79

(7) South Nodaway (G)   32

(2) North Andrew   49

(8) Nodaway-Holt (B)   28

(1) East Atchison   84

(7) West Nodaway (B)   56

(2) North Andrew   89

