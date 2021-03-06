1 Northwest defeats Bronchos, advances to MIAA title game

(MARYVILLE, Missouri) - The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team reached the MIAA Tournament championship game with a 102-74 rout of No. 5-seeded Central Oklahoma at Bearcat Arena.

Northwest (23-1 overall) won its 18th straight game overall. The Bearcats also won their 17th consecutive MIAA Tournament game and have reached the program's 16th MIAA championship game.

Senior Ryan Hawkins recorded the tournament's first-ever triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Junior Trevor Hudgins dropped in 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three-point range.

The Bearcats shot 60.0% for the game - marking the fourth straight game they have shot 60% or better.

Northwest will play either Washburn or Missouri Western for the MIAA tournament title Saturday at 6 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.